Seahawks adding former owner Paul Allen to Ring of Honor

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will induct late owner Paul Allen into the club’s Ring of Honor before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 and helped keep the team in Seattle after former owner Ken Behring attempted to move them to Southern California. He owned the franchise until his death last year from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Jody Allen, Allen’s sister, became the controlling owner and chair of the franchise. She says the induction “celebrates Paul’s legacy and the impact he made on not only the Seahawks organization, but the entire Pacific Northwest.”

Allen will become the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. The group already includes Hall of Famers WR Steve Largent, DT Cortez Kennedy, OL Walter Jones, and former stars QB Jim Zorn, CB Dave Brown, RB Curt Warner, DE Jacob Green, QB Dave Krieg, coach Chuck Knox and broadcaster Pete Gross.

