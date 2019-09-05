Giants-Cowboys Preview Capsule

NY GIANTS (5-11) at DALLAS (11-7) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 6 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

NY GIANTS (5-11) at DALLAS (11-7)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 8-7-1; Cowboys 8-6-2

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 66-46-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys 36, Giants 35, Dec. 30, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 26; Cowboys No. 9 (tie)

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (24), PASS (11)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (20), PASS (23)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (10), PASS (23)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (5), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — NFC East rivals opening season against each other for sixth time in eight seasons. … Series has been streaky recently, with Cowboys winning past four after Giants took three straight following five-win Dallas run. … Giants QB Eli Manning and Cowboys TE Jason Witten set to establish club records with 16th seasons. Witten came out of retirement following one year in broadcasting. … Manning returns to home of Cowboys 10 years after winning first regular-season game played there, supposedly autographing wall in visitor’s locker room with score (33-31), noting it was first game. He enters with 87-87 record against NFC teams. … RB Saquon Barkley finished as NFL Offensive Rookie of Year season with 109 yards rushing against Cowboys, fifth 100-yard game in last seven of season. Barkley led NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. Joined Eric Dickerson (1983), Edgerrin James (1999) as only rookies to surpass 2,000 yards. … K Aldrick Rosas finished 2018 with 19 straight made FGs, second-longest streak in NFL. … Alec Ogletree led all NFL LBs with five interceptions last season, including two returned for TDs. … Since entering NFL in 2012, CB Janoris Jenkins tied for league lead with seven INT returns for touchdowns. … Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott expected to play four days after signing $90 million, six-year contract extension after holding out entire preseason with two years left on rookie deal. Fifth player since 1970 merger with two rushing titles in first three seasons (league-leading 1,434 yards last year). Second to Barkley in yards from scrimmage with 2,001. … Dak Prescott became first QB in NFL history with at least 20 TDs passing, at least five TDs rushing each of first three seasons. His 10 TDs passing vs. Giants are most against any opponent. … Cowboys have won NFC East twice in three years with Prescott, Elliott. … WR Amari Cooper needs 92 yards receiving to reach 4,000 for career in fifth season. … Witten’s 154 catches against Giants are most by any player vs. NY. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence led team with 10½ sacks. First Dallas pass rusher with at least 10 sacks in consecutive seasons since last of five straight years from DeMarcus Ware in 2011. … LB Leighton Vander Esch set club rookie record with 176 tackles, according to coaches’ tally. … Fantasy tip: Most fantasy leagues probably had somebody drafting Elliott high despite the holdout, so those players shouldn’t hesitate to start him despite two-time Pro Bowler missing all of camp.

