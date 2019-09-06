Former NFL player Still focused on fight against cancer

The Tampa Bay tackle is among 14 NFL players who have dedicated their statistics this NFL season as a fundraiser for the Still Strong Foundation. Here's how you can help.

Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith is among 14 NFL players who have dedicated their statistics this NFL season as a fundraiser for the Still Strong Foundation.

Former NFL player Devon Still founded the organization after his daughter Leah was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Fans can pledge a dollar amount toward each player’s selected stat to help raise money through pledgeit.org for the foundation. Still retired to help Leah battle stage 4 neuroblastoma. She is now in remission.

Proceeds will support local families at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The participating players include Smith (rushing touchdowns), New England safety Duron Harmon (interceptions), Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (rushing touchdowns or 100-plus yards rushing games) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (receptions).

