Colts re-sign Walker to practice as possible backup QB

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad and claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers from Buffalo.

Walker spent most of the last two seasons on Indy’s practice squad and could serve as Jacoby Brissett’s backup for the first two games. The Colts have been searching for another quarterback since Andrew Luck announced his surprise retirement Aug. 24.

The only other quarterback on the roster, Chad Kelly, must serve a two-game league-imposed suspension.

Lewis split time on the practice squad and active roster the last two seasons with Buffalo, New England Buffalo and Arizona. He has 13 career tackles in seven games.

To make room for Lewis, the Colts waived veteran cornerback Chris Milton, a key player on special teams.

Offensive tackle Jackson Barton, cornerback Jalen Collins, receiver Ashton Dulin, guard Jake Eldrenkamp and linebacker Skai Moore also will be on Indy’s practice squad.

