Browns re-sign T Robinson, day after terminating contract

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson has re-signed with the team, a day after his contract was surprisingly terminated.

Robinson was cut Sunday, when the Browns had to open a roster spot to make rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes eligible to return from the injured list later this season. Forbes sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s exhibition against Detroit.

The team’s move with Robinson raised some eyebrows, but was more procedural than anything. The 26-year-old could have signed elsewhere, but wanted to stay with the Browns.

Cleveland did not announce the transaction with others.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson settled in as Cleveland’s starter and played the final eight games last season. The Browns signed him to a one-year, $7 million contract in February.

Robinson will protect quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blindside when the Browns open the season Sunday against Tennessee.

