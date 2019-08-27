Lions sign QB Luis Perez as backup option, cut David Fales

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, two days before playing its final preseason game at Cleveland.

Perez is a former Texas A&M-Commerce standout, who was on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad for part of last season as an undrafted rookie and was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. He played for the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Detroit signed Tom Savage to likely be its No. 2 quarterback, but his preseason was impacted by a concussion. The Lions also have quarterback Josh Johnson on the roster. Johnson has started eight NFL games, including three last year with Washington.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.