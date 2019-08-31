AP source: Jags’ Jack to sign 4-year, $57M extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack attended offseason conditioning, organized team activities, minicamp and training camp —…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack attended offseason conditioning, organized team activities, minicamp and training camp — and never complained about his contract.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue essentially took the opposite approach .

The team rewarded one of them.

The Jaguars are giving Jack a four-year contract extension worth $57 million and includes $33 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

The person said the extension includes a $13 million signing bonus, making Jack’s salary cap number about $4 million in 2019.

The extension gives the team more flexibility with its franchise tag in 2020, eliminating the possibility that Jacksonville would have had to choose between tagging Jack or Ngakoue. Now, the Jaguars can tag Ngakoue.

A second-round draft pick from UCLA in 2016, Jack was entering the final year of his rookie deal. His base salary in 2019 is $1,313,787, and his new deal makes him the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker — behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ C.J. Mosley.

Jack has played in all 48 games over three seasons, including 42 starts, and has 221 tackles, five sacks and an interception.

The deal came on the same day Jacksonville trimmed its roster to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit.

The team kept just three running backs — Leonard Fournette, Alfred Blue and rookie Ryquell Armstead — and likely will add another in the next few days. The Jaguars waived/injured Devante Mays and waived fellow running back Elijah Hood. They released veteran Thomas Rawls on Friday.

The team also placed receiver Terrelle Pryor and offensive tackle Ben Ijalana on injured reserve and waived/injured offensive linemen Donnell Greene, K.C. McDermott and Leonard Wester. All three will revert to IR if they clear waivers.

Jacksonville placed linebacker Jake Ryan on the reserve/non-football injury list. Ryan has yet to practice since signing in free agency.

Notable cuts include safety C.J. Reavis, receiver Tyre Brady, cornerback Quenton Meeks and quarterback Alex McGough. Two undrafted free agents made the roster: linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and safety Andrew Wingard.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.