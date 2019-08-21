Dolphins’ Grant gets 4-year deal worth up to $24 million

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant is 5-foot-6, which means that under his new contract, he could be…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant is 5-foot-6, which means that under his new contract, he could be worth nearly $364,000 per inch.

Grant signed a four-year extension Wednesday for up to $24 million through the 2023 season.

One of the NFL’s smallest and fastest players, Grant has three career touchdowns on returns, which ties the franchise record. He has only 34 career receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns, but is expected to play a significant role in first-year coach Brian Flores’ offense this season.

Grant missed the final six games last year with a calf injury that required surgery but has fully recovered. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could have become a free agent in March.

