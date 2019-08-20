Chiefs make series of roster moves as camp resumes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL and signed fellow…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL and signed fellow wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas as part of a series of roster moves made Tuesday when training camp resumed.

The Chiefs also signed former offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who had stayed in touch with the club all offseason, and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver to provide additional depth.

Wide receiver Davon Grayson and offensive lineman Abdul Beecham were released.

The team returned to its practice facility in Kansas City this week to prepare for its third preseason game Saturday night against San Francisco. It had been training in nearby St. Joseph.

Defense end Breeland Speaks missed the workout with a knee injury and tight end Deon Yelder was out with a sprained ankle. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was a partial participant with a shoulder injury while wide receiver Tyreek Hill was excused for personal reasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.