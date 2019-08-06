Bills cornerback EJ Gaines sidelined with groin injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback EJ Gaines is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback EJ Gaines is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday didn’t reveal the severity of the injury, but says Gaines is expected to miss a number of weeks. Gaines missed one practice after being hurt Sunday.

He’s a fifth-year player who was competing for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.

Buffalo also shuffled its offensive line by placing LaAdrian Waddle on injured reserve, and signing Jarron Jones.

Waddle is out after tearing his right quadriceps in practice Sunday. Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game and is now on his seventh team since completing his college career at Notre Dame in 2016.

Gaines returned to Buffalo in free agency in March after spending last season with Cleveland. He was limited to playing just six games with the Browns before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

He spent his first three seasons with the Rams before being traded to Buffalo in a deal that sent receiver Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles in August 2017. Gaines started 11 games for the Bills and returned to Buffalo in part because he is familiar with the team’s defensive philosophy.

