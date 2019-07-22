Titans put DT Casey, TE Smith, K Succop on PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop on the physically unable to perform list. The Titans also placed first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons on the non-football injury list. Simmons, a defensive tackle from Mississippi State, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February. Casey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, missed the Titans' final game last season due to an injured left knee. Smith had 20 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last year before a knee problem caused him to go on injured reserve. They will be eligible to practice with the Titans after passing a physical. Titans rookies, quarterbacks and players recovering from injury reported to training camp Monday. The remaining players report Thursday. The Titans open training camp Friday. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop on the physically unable to perform list.

The Titans also placed first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons on the non-football injury list. Simmons, a defensive tackle from Mississippi State, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February.

Casey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, missed the Titans’ final game last season due to an injured left knee. Smith had 20 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last year before a knee problem caused him to go on injured reserve.

They will be eligible to practice with the Titans after passing a physical.

Titans rookies, quarterbacks and players recovering from injury reported to training camp Monday. The remaining players report Thursday.

The Titans open training camp Friday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.