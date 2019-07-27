Rivera says ‘All or Nothing’ invasive, would pass next time

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he wouldn’t agree to participate in Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing”…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he wouldn’t agree to participate in Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series again if asked.

While Rivera says the eight-part series documenting Carolina’s 2018 season may give fans a great behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of an NFL team, but he personally found it “invasive.”

Rivera says cameras were everywhere and “I really couldn’t express myself sometimes the way I wanted. And (then) sometimes I didn’t care.”

That was the case when he ripped into his team during a profanity-laced halftime speech in a game versus the Steelers. Rivera says he hasn’t watched the series and joked that he hopes his mother doesn’t either.

Rivera added that “people can tell you, ‘You won’t even know the cameras are there,’ well, you do. You honestly do.”

