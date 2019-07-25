Ridley tweaks hamstring, injury not considered serious

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley left practice with right hamstring tightness Thursday morning, but the injury is not considered serious.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley left practice with right hamstring tightness Thursday morning, but the injury is not considered serious.

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn does not expect Ridley to miss much time.

“He looked good, and we just didn’t want, at this space when guys are really pushing it, to make anything where (an injury) could go longer,” coach Dan Quinn said. “I expect him to be back on the next turn through.”

Ridley stood up after running a route, reached back to touch his hamstring and walked to the side to stretch with a trainer. He stood on the field for the rest of the session with no need for immediate treatment.

After practice ended, Ridley took photos with fans and signed autographs.

Ridley, a first-round draft pick last year out of Alabama, led NFL rookies with 821 yards receiving and 10 touchdown catches.

