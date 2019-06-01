202
Home » NFL News » Former Jets player Muhammad…

Former Jets player Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI

By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 11:26 pm 06/01/2019 11:26pm
Share

Former New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest Saturday in New York City behind the wheel of a late-model Rolls-Royce.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest Saturday in New York City behind the wheel of a late-model Rolls-Royce.

A police spokesman told The Associated Press that the 29-year-old, 6-foot-4 player was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.

In addition to DWI, he’s accused of ignoring a stop sign and driving while ability-impaired. Police said he was driving a 2019 Rolls-Royce when he was pulled over Saturday at 3:40 a.m. in the Washington Heights neighborhood with a blood-alcohol level of .09; the legal limit is .08.

His attorney, Alex Spiro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Linden, New Jersey, resident is scheduled to appear in court July 8, according to court records.

His arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

Wilkerson was drafted in the first round by the Jets in 2011 out of Temple University and made the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season. His time in New York was largely disappointing because of injuries, inconsistency and off-field issues. He was once ejected from a game and penalized $20,000 for his part in an on-field altercation that included a hit to the head of a Green Bay Packers player, according to the National Football League.

Wilkerson broke his right leg in the Jets’ regular-season finale in 2015, but was given a five-year deal worth $86 million and returned in time to start the 2016 season, though noticeably affected all year by lingering issues in his right ankle.

He got off to a slow start in 2017 while dealing with shoulder and toe injuries. The one-time fan favorite also fell out of favor because of what many perceived as a poor work ethic; he was disciplined for tardiness with the Jets and was benched for one quarter of a game in each of his last two seasons in New York.

After being released by the Jets following the 2017 season, Wilkerson signed a one-year deal with Green Bay as a free agent in March 2018. He played in only three games before injuring his left ankle and needing surgery. As a free agent, Wilkerson has not yet signed with any team this offseason.

For his career, Wilkerson has 44 ½ sacks, one safety, 10 forced fumbles and 410 combined tackles.

____

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Muhammad Wilkerson National News new york jets NFL News Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Today in History: June 5
Summer food and drink festivals
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Vibrant Qatar shrugs off Arab boycott
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families