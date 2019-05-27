202
NFL star J.J. Watt announces engagement to soccer player Kealia Ohai

By CNN May 27, 2019 12:36 am 05/27/2019 12:36am
File- This Aug. 25, 2018, file photo shows Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt watching during warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. The Texans should also get a boost from the return of Watt to lead the defense. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is healthy heading into the 2018 season after playing just eight games over the last two years because of a back injury in 2016 and a broken leg last season. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai made their engagement official on Sunday.

The couple, from their respective accounts, tweeted pictures of Watt proposing to Ohai.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” Watt tweeted.

“I love you @JJWatt,” Ohai tweeted.

Ohai was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft, according to her profile on the Dash’s website. Prior to the draft, the Draper, Utah, native played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her profile on the school’s 2013 roster says she was a journalism and mass communications major.

Watt has been playing in the NFL since 2011 and has played his entire career with the Texans.

Watt is also known for his philanthropy. After Hurricane Harvey devastated areas around Houston and the Gulf Coast in August 2017, Watt raised more than $37 million for victims of the floods and damage the storm left behind.

He was awarded the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his efforts. The award honors a player’s charity and volunteer work.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

