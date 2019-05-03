Colts sign 5 draft picks, add 9 undrafted rookies to roster

The Indianapolis Colts have signed five of their 10 draft picks.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed five of their 10 draft picks.

Linebacker Ben Banogu, one of three second-round selections, and the Colts’ final four selections all agreed to terms. The other players who signed were offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Javon Patterson, defensive end Gerri Green and linebacker E.J. Speed.

Indy also signed nine undrafted rookies — receivers Ashton Dulin and Penny Hart, kicker Clayton Hatfield, tight end Hale Hentges, defensive end Jegs Jegede, cornerbacks Jamal Peters and cornerback Chris Rayford and defensive tackles Johnny Robinson and Jordan Thompson.

The Colts also had former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly in for a tryout. Kelly was the final pick of the 2017 draft but was released after being arrested for trespassing in October.

