Buccaneers sign 5 of 8 draft picks on eve of rookie minicamp

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 5:54 pm 05/09/2019 05:54pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed five of the club’s eight selections from last month’s NFL draft, including second-round cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and fourth-round outside linebacker Anthony Nelson.

The team also announced deals Thursday with fifth-round kicker Matt Guy, sixth-round wide receiver Scotty Miller and seventh-round defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr.

The signings on the eve of the Bucs’ two-day rookie minicamp leaves first-round inside linebacker Devin White, third-round cornerback Jamel Dean and third-round safety Mike Edwards as the only unsigned picks.

