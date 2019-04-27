Saints move up again, snag Florida safety Gardner-Johnson

The New Orleans Saints have traded up for the second time in this year's NFL draft to select Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson early in the third round.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have traded up for the second time in this year’s NFL draft to select Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson early in the third round.

The Saints made a deal with the Jets to move up 11 spots and select the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gardner-Johnson 105th overall. The selection adds depth to a position group that could use it after New Orleans’ decision to release veteran safety Kurt Coleman.

New Orleans gave the Jets fourth- and fifth-round choices.

Saints also one pick in the sixth round and two in the seventh and used the first of those to select Rutgers safety Saquan Hampton at 177 overall.

In the final round they took Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack at 231 overall and Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss at 244.

In Friday night’s second round, the Saints made a deal with Miami to move up 14 spots and take Texas A&M center Erik McCoy.

New Orleans did not have any picks in the first or third rounds because of 2018 trades.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.