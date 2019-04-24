Jonathan Stewart signs 1-day contract to retire as a Panther

Stewart, who spent last season with the New York Giants, signed a one-day contract Tuesday with the Carolina Panthers.

Stewart, who spent last season with the New York Giants, signed a one-day contract Tuesday with the Carolina Panthers. Stewart spent 10 seasons with the Panthers and is the franchise’s career leading rusher with 7,318 yards.

He was released by Carolina prior to last season in a salary cap move and signed a one-year deal with the Giants. However, injuries limited him to six carries in three games.

The 32-year-old Stewart scored 58 total touchdowns with the Panthers, the second most in team history. Carolina finished in the top 10 in rushing offense seven times in Stewart’s 10 seasons with the team.

