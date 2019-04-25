202
Eagles sign defensive tackle Tim Jernigan

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 5:27 pm 04/25/2019 05:27pm
Philadelphia Eagles' Tim Jernigan reacts during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract.

Jernigan started 18 games in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl but he only played three games last season after having back surgery in the offseason. The Eagles released Jernigan in March, saving $7 million in cap space.

The move was announced Thursday several hours before Philadelphia was scheduled to pick 25th in the first round of the draft.

Jernigan played his first three seasons in Baltimore. He has 15½ career sacks.

Topics:
baltimore ravens NFL News philadelphia eagles Sports tim jernigan
