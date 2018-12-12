NFL to play 4 games in London, 1 in Mexico City in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will stage four games in London and one in Mexico City next season, with the Jaguars, Chargers, Rams, Raiders and Buccaneers serving as hosts. When the games will be…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will stage four games in London and one in Mexico City next season, with the Jaguars, Chargers, Rams, Raiders and Buccaneers serving as hosts.

When the games will be played and who the opponents will be won’t be announce until the spring, when the league schedule for 2019 is released.

The Jaguars have a deal to play annually in London. The Chargers, Rams and Raiders are considered to be playing in temporary stadiums — the Los Angeles teams will move into a new facility being built in Inglewood that won’t be ready next year — and the Raiders will be leaving Oakland for Las Vegas in 2020.

Days after the Chiefs-Rams game scheduled for Azteca Stadium was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions in November, the NFL announced it would be returning to play a regular-season game in Mexico City in 2019.

This season had three games at Wembley Stadium in London — one of those was scheduled for Tottenham’s new stadium, but was switched to Wembley because the Spurs’ building was not ready. Previously, the NFL announced that two of the 2019 London games would be at Wembley, the other two at Tottenham

Earlier this year, the Seahawks beat the Raiders 27-3, the Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19, and the Eagles beat the Jaguars 24-18.

The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007. It played one in Mexico City in 2005, then not again until 2016 and ’17.

“Our league’s global presence continues to grow and expand through the success of the NFL International Series and we look forward to showcasing the Buccaneers organization to an international audience,” said Brian Ford, the team’s chief operating officer.

The Bucs agreed to participate in an international game as part of their bid to host the Super Bowl in 2021. They’ve played twice in London, losing to the Patriots in 2009 and Bears in 2011.

“I’ve been associated with games out of the country before,” coach Dirk Koetter said, “and when you get to them, I think the players do enjoy that week. Trips are long, usually you’re rewarded on the back end with your bye week. Once you’re over there, it’s football. It’s new and it’s different.”

