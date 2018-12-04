202.5
Dolphins’ TE Derby placed on IR with foot injury

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 6:30 pm 12/04/2018 06:30pm
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Tight end A.J. Derby has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, and they have claimed rookie defensive back Dee Delaney off waivers.

Derby has been hampered by a foot injury much of the season and played in only four games, including the first three.

Delaney, who went undrafted, was waived by Jacksonville on Monday. He has spent much of the season on their practice squad.

