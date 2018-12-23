202.5
Home » NFL News » Anderson runs for 167…

Anderson runs for 167 yards, Rams beat Arizona 31-9

By The Associated Press December 23, 2018 9:36 pm 12/23/2018 09:36pm
Share
Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson (35) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Deone Bucannon (20) and Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — C.J. Anderson was looking for a job last week. The Los Angeles Rams needed a running back.

It was a marriage of convenience that turned out so well for everyone on Sunday, except the Arizona Cardinals.

And almost nothing is going well for them.

Anderson, the former Denver Bronco playing five days after he was signed off the street by Los Angeles, rushed for 167 yards — one shy of his career high — and the Rams bounced back from a pair of losses to %href_on(file:

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500