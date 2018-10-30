Seahawks release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, whose role within the offense had diminished significantly. Marshall appeared in all seven games this season and had 11 catches for…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, whose role within the offense had diminished significantly.

Marshall appeared in all seven games this season and had 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown, which came in the season opener. But his involvement in the offense dropped significantly after Week 3 and he had just two catches for 16 yards in the past four games. Marshall played just two offensive snaps in Seattle’s 28-14 win over Detroit last Sunday.

Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver David Moore has developed into the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about Marshall’s role on Monday, and he made note of how little the Seahawks passed in the win over Detroit.

“We threw the ball 17 times and there’s not a lot of chances, so it just didn’t work out for him,” Carroll said. “He’s been working hard.”

Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall. He appeared fully recovered from the major ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.

