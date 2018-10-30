202
In swap of linemen, Dolphins sign Hood, place Taylor on IR

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 5:35 pm 10/30/2018 05:35pm
Washington Redskins defensive end Ziggy Hood (73) celebrates with defensive back David Bruton (30) after a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve defensive tackle Vincent Taylor has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, who signed veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood as a replacement.

The Dolphins, plagued by both injuries and poor run defense, made the moves Tuesday.

Taylor hurt his foot in last week’s loss at Houston. He had 27 tackles and two sacks this season.

Hood, a 10-year veteran, was released two weeks ago by the Washington Redskins. He started 27 games for them at end and tackle in 2016-17.

Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.

The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.

miami dolphins NFL News Sports Washington Redskins washington redskins Ziggy Hood
