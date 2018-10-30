Eagles trade 3rd-round pick to Lions for Golden Tate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Golden Tate is bringing his show to Philadelphia. The Eagles acquired the 30-year-old wide receiver nicknamed “Showtime” from the Detroit Lions for a 2019 third-round draft pick on Tuesday. Tate has 44…

The Eagles acquired the 30-year-old wide receiver nicknamed “Showtime” from the Detroit Lions for a 2019 third-round draft pick on Tuesday. Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season.

He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target to go along with tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

“This is a guy we’ve had so much respect for,” Eagles personnel boss Howie Roseman said. “I think our fans, our team, just getting him here, seeing what he brings on the field, off the field, to the practice field, the competitiveness, that’s what we’re looking for. It’s just going to raise the level of everyone.”

Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” He then posted a GIF of fictional Philly icon Rocky Balboa jumping up and down on the steps of the Art Museum with the caption: “Mood.”

“For more than four years, Golden displayed an unwavering commitment to not only his coaches and teammates, but also the city of Detroit,” Lions executive vice president Bob Quinn said in a statement.

“The impact he made on and off the field set an example for our team and serves as a testament to his character.”

Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl his last season.

Tate played primarily in the slot for the Lions. Agholor thrived in that spot last season, but has been used outside this season.

“You’re not just having one guy lined up in one particular (spot) and defenses know where he’s going to line up,” Roseman said.

Tate is in the final season of a five-year, $31 million contract. The Eagles would likely receive a compensation pick after the third or fourth round if he leaves in free agency.

The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.

“We’re not going to sit on our hands. It’s hard to find really good players and this is a really good player,” Roseman said. “The message to our players, our coaches and our fans is that our foot is always going to be on the gas.”

