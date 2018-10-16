Crosby hits FG as time expires, Packers beat 49ers 33-30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A pick, a penalty and a game-winning kick. Quite a final minute for the Green Bay Packers. Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to cap an…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A pick, a penalty and a game-winning kick.

Quite a final minute for the Green Bay Packers.

Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to cap an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King’s interception with 1:07 left, and the Packers outlasted the San Francisco 49ers for a 33-30 win on Monday night.

The final drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an illegal contact penalty on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack of Rodgers with 43 seconds left.

Rodgers rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain on the next play. The two-time NFL MVP completed two more passes for 19 yards to set up Crosby’s game-winner for Green Bay (3-2-1).

The veteran kicker was perfect a week after missing four field goals in a loss at Detroit.

Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two scores.

C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (1-5).

Beathard connected with speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin for two long scores, and for a while it looked like the 49ers might hold on for their first victory since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the year in Week 3 with a torn ACL.

Turnovers hurt them again — three more on Monday night, but none bigger than King’s pick at the Packers 10.

The second-year cornerback was locked in 1-on-1 coverage with Goodwin, who had burned the secondary all night. This time, King kept up and pulled in a ball that looked slightly underthrown by Beathard.

Then Rodgers went to work, aided by the penalty on Sherman, who was covering Davante Adams.

Rodgers was 25 of 46. Adams had 10 catches for 132 yards, one of three Packers receivers to go over 100 yards.

The Packers scored 10 points in the final 2 minutes, capped by Crosby’s fourth field goal of the night.

It’s just what the Packers needed going into their bye week.

The late flurry overshadowed another troubling start by the defense.

The Packers had 17-7 lead when Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:58 left in the first quarter.

Then San Francisco just brushed past Green Bay.

Beathard connected with Goodwin for the 67-yard score down the middle of the field on the ensuing series.

The 30-yard score came with 6:05 left in the second. Goodwin celebrated by mimicking a long jump in the end zone.

He finished with four catches for 126 yards. Beathard was 16 of 23.

San Francisco also got more pressure on the 49ers after the first quarter, forcing the Packers into more third-and-long situations.

Rodgers figured out the Niners in the end.

ANTHEM

Goodwin appeared to be the only player on either team with an apparent sign of protest during the national anthem, raising a right first in the air.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Packers: After a bye week, Green Bay visits the Rams on Oct. 28.

