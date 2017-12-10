201.5
Teams can lock up as many as 5 playoff berths in Week 14

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 12:28 pm 12/10/2017 12:28pm
FILE - At left, in an Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. At right, in a Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rolls out to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11. (AP Photo/File)

As many as five playoff berths can be locked up Sunday, and New England can clinch before taking the field Monday night.

A Buffalo loss or tie against the Colts on Sunday clinches the AFC East for the Patriots, while New England can clinch Monday night by beating Miami if the Bills win.

Pittsburgh clinches a berth with a Buffalo loss or tie, though the Steelers need to tie or beat Baltimore to win the AFC North.

Philadelphia could clinch the NFC East if Dallas ties or loses to the Giants before the Eagles take the field in Los Angeles.

Minnesota can win the NFC North by beating Carolina or if Detroit and Green Bay both tie.

Even the Jaguars could clinch a berth with a win and other help.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

