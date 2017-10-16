|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|2472
|613
|1859
|Kansas City
|2322
|809
|1513
|Pittsburgh
|2098
|644
|1454
|L.A. Chargers
|2071
|474
|1597
|Houston
|2063
|826
|1237
|Jacksonville
|2013
|995
|1018
|N.Y. Jets
|1912
|631
|1281
|Cleveland
|1850
|580
|1270
|Denver
|1777
|618
|1159
|Baltimore
|1735
|777
|958
|Oakland
|1670
|562
|1108
|Cincinnati
|1555
|420
|1135
|Tennessee
|1543
|624
|919
|Indianapolis
|1510
|500
|1010
|Buffalo
|1358
|533
|825
|Miami
|1214
|437
|777
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|1309
|351
|958
|Cincinnati
|1314
|516
|798
|Miami
|1577
|402
|1175
|Buffalo
|1612
|438
|1174
|Pittsburgh
|1632
|711
|921
|Tennessee
|1725
|550
|1175
|Houston
|1863
|643
|1220
|Cleveland
|1864
|506
|1358
|Jacksonville
|1870
|874
|996
|Baltimore
|1985
|848
|1137
|Indianapolis
|1987
|517
|1470
|L.A. Chargers
|2031
|915
|1116
|Oakland
|2099
|703
|1396
|N.Y. Jets
|2148
|833
|1315
|Kansas City
|2269
|784
|1485
|New England
|2644
|695
|1949
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|2299
|795
|1504
|L.A. Rams
|2159
|696
|1463
|Minnesota
|2136
|703
|1433
|Arizona
|2136
|419
|1717
|Carolina
|1941
|573
|1368
|San Francisco
|1928
|569
|1359
|Green Bay
|1910
|530
|1380
|Tampa Bay
|1910
|412
|1498
|N.Y. Giants
|1898
|537
|1361
|Atlanta
|1892
|603
|1289
|Washington
|1871
|614
|1257
|New Orleans
|1861
|569
|1292
|Chicago
|1841
|816
|1025
|Detroit
|1788
|504
|1284
|Dallas
|1781
|620
|1161
|Seattle
|1688
|546
|1142
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Atlanta
|1562
|510
|1052
|Washington
|1580
|440
|1140
|Seattle
|1650
|636
|1014
|Carolina
|1680
|500
|1180
|Dallas
|1699
|590
|1109
|Minnesota
|1773
|472
|1301
|Chicago
|1816
|626
|1190
|New Orleans
|1846
|504
|1342
|Green Bay
|1957
|719
|1238
|Tampa Bay
|2017
|509
|1508
|Detroit
|2031
|566
|1465
|Philadelphia
|2035
|394
|1641
|Arizona
|2044
|542
|1502
|L.A. Rams
|2101
|837
|1264
|N.Y. Giants
|2231
|741
|1490
|San Francisco
|2251
|677
|1574
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|412.0
|102.2
|309.8
|Kansas City
|387.0
|134.8
|252.2
|Denver
|355.4
|123.6
|231.8
|Pittsburgh
|349.7
|107.3
|242.3
|L.A. Chargers
|345.2
|79.0
|266.2
|Houston
|343.8
|137.7
|206.2
|Jacksonville
|335.5
|165.8
|169.7
|N.Y. Jets
|318.7
|105.2
|213.5
|Cincinnati
|311.0
|84.0
|227.0
|Tennessee
|308.6
|124.8
|183.8
|Cleveland
|308.3
|96.7
|211.7
|Indianapolis
|302.0
|100.0
|202.0
|Baltimore
|289.2
|129.5
|159.7
|Oakland
|278.3
|93.7
|184.7
|Buffalo
|271.6
|106.6
|165.0
|Miami
|242.8
|87.4
|155.4
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|261.8
|70.2
|191.6
|Cincinnati
|262.8
|103.2
|159.6
|Pittsburgh
|272.0
|118.5
|153.5
|Houston
|310.5
|107.2
|203.3
|Cleveland
|310.7
|84.3
|226.3
|Jacksonville
|311.7
|145.7
|166.0
|Miami
|315.4
|80.4
|235.0
|Buffalo
|322.4
|87.6
|234.8
|Baltimore
|330.8
|141.3
|189.5
|L.A. Chargers
|338.5
|152.5
|186.0
|Tennessee
|345.0
|110.0
|235.0
|Oakland
|349.8
|117.2
|232.7
|N.Y. Jets
|358.0
|138.8
|219.2
|Kansas City
|378.2
|130.7
|247.5
|Indianapolis
|397.4
|103.4
|294.0
|New England
|440.7
|115.8
|324.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|383.2
|132.5
|250.7
|Tampa Bay
|382.0
|82.4
|299.6
|Atlanta
|378.4
|120.6
|257.8
|Washington
|374.2
|122.8
|251.4
|New Orleans
|372.2
|113.8
|258.4
|L.A. Rams
|359.8
|116.0
|243.8
|Dallas
|356.2
|124.0
|232.2
|Minnesota
|356.0
|117.2
|238.8
|Arizona
|356.0
|69.8
|286.2
|Seattle
|337.6
|109.2
|228.4
|Carolina
|323.5
|95.5
|228.0
|San Francisco
|321.3
|94.8
|226.5
|Green Bay
|318.3
|88.3
|230.0
|N.Y. Giants
|316.3
|89.5
|226.8
|Chicago
|306.8
|136.0
|170.8
|Detroit
|298.0
|84.0
|214.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|280.0
|83.3
|196.7
|Minnesota
|295.5
|78.7
|216.8
|Chicago
|302.7
|104.3
|198.3
|Atlanta
|312.4
|102.0
|210.4
|Washington
|316.0
|88.0
|228.0
|Green Bay
|326.2
|119.8
|206.3
|Seattle
|330.0
|127.2
|202.8
|Detroit
|338.5
|94.3
|244.2
|Philadelphia
|339.2
|65.7
|273.5
|Dallas
|339.8
|118.0
|221.8
|Arizona
|340.7
|90.3
|250.3
|L.A. Rams
|350.2
|139.5
|210.7
|New Orleans
|369.2
|100.8
|268.4
|N.Y. Giants
|371.8
|123.5
|248.3
|San Francisco
|375.2
|112.8
|262.3
|Tampa Bay
|403.4
|101.8
|301.6
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.