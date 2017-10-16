201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Week 7

Week 7

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 10:00 am 10/16/2017 10:00am
Share
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2472 613 1859
Kansas City 2322 809 1513
Pittsburgh 2098 644 1454
L.A. Chargers 2071 474 1597
Houston 2063 826 1237
Jacksonville 2013 995 1018
N.Y. Jets 1912 631 1281
Cleveland 1850 580 1270
Denver 1777 618 1159
Baltimore 1735 777 958
Oakland 1670 562 1108
Cincinnati 1555 420 1135
Tennessee 1543 624 919
Indianapolis 1510 500 1010
Buffalo 1358 533 825
Miami 1214 437 777
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Denver 1309 351 958
Cincinnati 1314 516 798
Miami 1577 402 1175
Buffalo 1612 438 1174
Pittsburgh 1632 711 921
Tennessee 1725 550 1175
Houston 1863 643 1220
Cleveland 1864 506 1358
Jacksonville 1870 874 996
Baltimore 1985 848 1137
Indianapolis 1987 517 1470
L.A. Chargers 2031 915 1116
Oakland 2099 703 1396
N.Y. Jets 2148 833 1315
Kansas City 2269 784 1485
New England 2644 695 1949
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Philadelphia 2299 795 1504
L.A. Rams 2159 696 1463
Minnesota 2136 703 1433
Arizona 2136 419 1717
Carolina 1941 573 1368
San Francisco 1928 569 1359
Green Bay 1910 530 1380
Tampa Bay 1910 412 1498
N.Y. Giants 1898 537 1361
Atlanta 1892 603 1289
Washington 1871 614 1257
New Orleans 1861 569 1292
Chicago 1841 816 1025
Detroit 1788 504 1284
Dallas 1781 620 1161
Seattle 1688 546 1142
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Atlanta 1562 510 1052
Washington 1580 440 1140
Seattle 1650 636 1014
Carolina 1680 500 1180
Dallas 1699 590 1109
Minnesota 1773 472 1301
Chicago 1816 626 1190
New Orleans 1846 504 1342
Green Bay 1957 719 1238
Tampa Bay 2017 509 1508
Detroit 2031 566 1465
Philadelphia 2035 394 1641
Arizona 2044 542 1502
L.A. Rams 2101 837 1264
N.Y. Giants 2231 741 1490
San Francisco 2251 677 1574
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 412.0 102.2 309.8
Kansas City 387.0 134.8 252.2
Denver 355.4 123.6 231.8
Pittsburgh 349.7 107.3 242.3
L.A. Chargers 345.2 79.0 266.2
Houston 343.8 137.7 206.2
Jacksonville 335.5 165.8 169.7
N.Y. Jets 318.7 105.2 213.5
Cincinnati 311.0 84.0 227.0
Tennessee 308.6 124.8 183.8
Cleveland 308.3 96.7 211.7
Indianapolis 302.0 100.0 202.0
Baltimore 289.2 129.5 159.7
Oakland 278.3 93.7 184.7
Buffalo 271.6 106.6 165.0
Miami 242.8 87.4 155.4
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Denver 261.8 70.2 191.6
Cincinnati 262.8 103.2 159.6
Pittsburgh 272.0 118.5 153.5
Houston 310.5 107.2 203.3
Cleveland 310.7 84.3 226.3
Jacksonville 311.7 145.7 166.0
Miami 315.4 80.4 235.0
Buffalo 322.4 87.6 234.8
Baltimore 330.8 141.3 189.5
L.A. Chargers 338.5 152.5 186.0
Tennessee 345.0 110.0 235.0
Oakland 349.8 117.2 232.7
N.Y. Jets 358.0 138.8 219.2
Kansas City 378.2 130.7 247.5
Indianapolis 397.4 103.4 294.0
New England 440.7 115.8 324.8
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Philadelphia 383.2 132.5 250.7
Tampa Bay 382.0 82.4 299.6
Atlanta 378.4 120.6 257.8
Washington 374.2 122.8 251.4
New Orleans 372.2 113.8 258.4
L.A. Rams 359.8 116.0 243.8
Dallas 356.2 124.0 232.2
Minnesota 356.0 117.2 238.8
Arizona 356.0 69.8 286.2
Seattle 337.6 109.2 228.4
Carolina 323.5 95.5 228.0
San Francisco 321.3 94.8 226.5
Green Bay 318.3 88.3 230.0
N.Y. Giants 316.3 89.5 226.8
Chicago 306.8 136.0 170.8
Detroit 298.0 84.0 214.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Carolina 280.0 83.3 196.7
Minnesota 295.5 78.7 216.8
Chicago 302.7 104.3 198.3
Atlanta 312.4 102.0 210.4
Washington 316.0 88.0 228.0
Green Bay 326.2 119.8 206.3
Seattle 330.0 127.2 202.8
Detroit 338.5 94.3 244.2
Philadelphia 339.2 65.7 273.5
Dallas 339.8 118.0 221.8
Arizona 340.7 90.3 250.3
L.A. Rams 350.2 139.5 210.7
New Orleans 369.2 100.8 268.4
N.Y. Giants 371.8 123.5 248.3
San Francisco 375.2 112.8 262.3
Tampa Bay 403.4 101.8 301.6

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest