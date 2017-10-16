Yard Rush Pass New England 2472 613 1859 Kansas City 2322 809 1513 Pittsburgh 2098 644 1454 L.A. Chargers 2071 474 1597 Houston 2063 826 1237 Jacksonville 2013 995 1018 N.Y. Jets 1912 631 1281 Cleveland 1850 580 1270 Denver 1777 618 1159 Baltimore 1735 777 958 Oakland 1670 562 1108 Cincinnati 1555 420 1135 Tennessee 1543 624 919 Indianapolis 1510 500 1010 Buffalo 1358 533 825 Miami 1214 437 777

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 1309 351 958 Cincinnati 1314 516 798 Miami 1577 402 1175 Buffalo 1612 438 1174 Pittsburgh 1632 711 921 Tennessee 1725 550 1175 Houston 1863 643 1220 Cleveland 1864 506 1358 Jacksonville 1870 874 996 Baltimore 1985 848 1137 Indianapolis 1987 517 1470 L.A. Chargers 2031 915 1116 Oakland 2099 703 1396 N.Y. Jets 2148 833 1315 Kansas City 2269 784 1485 New England 2644 695 1949

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Philadelphia 2299 795 1504 L.A. Rams 2159 696 1463 Minnesota 2136 703 1433 Arizona 2136 419 1717 Carolina 1941 573 1368 San Francisco 1928 569 1359 Green Bay 1910 530 1380 Tampa Bay 1910 412 1498 N.Y. Giants 1898 537 1361 Atlanta 1892 603 1289 Washington 1871 614 1257 New Orleans 1861 569 1292 Chicago 1841 816 1025 Detroit 1788 504 1284 Dallas 1781 620 1161 Seattle 1688 546 1142

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Atlanta 1562 510 1052 Washington 1580 440 1140 Seattle 1650 636 1014 Carolina 1680 500 1180 Dallas 1699 590 1109 Minnesota 1773 472 1301 Chicago 1816 626 1190 New Orleans 1846 504 1342 Green Bay 1957 719 1238 Tampa Bay 2017 509 1508 Detroit 2031 566 1465 Philadelphia 2035 394 1641 Arizona 2044 542 1502 L.A. Rams 2101 837 1264 N.Y. Giants 2231 741 1490 San Francisco 2251 677 1574

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 412.0 102.2 309.8 Kansas City 387.0 134.8 252.2 Denver 355.4 123.6 231.8 Pittsburgh 349.7 107.3 242.3 L.A. Chargers 345.2 79.0 266.2 Houston 343.8 137.7 206.2 Jacksonville 335.5 165.8 169.7 N.Y. Jets 318.7 105.2 213.5 Cincinnati 311.0 84.0 227.0 Tennessee 308.6 124.8 183.8 Cleveland 308.3 96.7 211.7 Indianapolis 302.0 100.0 202.0 Baltimore 289.2 129.5 159.7 Oakland 278.3 93.7 184.7 Buffalo 271.6 106.6 165.0 Miami 242.8 87.4 155.4

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Denver 261.8 70.2 191.6 Cincinnati 262.8 103.2 159.6 Pittsburgh 272.0 118.5 153.5 Houston 310.5 107.2 203.3 Cleveland 310.7 84.3 226.3 Jacksonville 311.7 145.7 166.0 Miami 315.4 80.4 235.0 Buffalo 322.4 87.6 234.8 Baltimore 330.8 141.3 189.5 L.A. Chargers 338.5 152.5 186.0 Tennessee 345.0 110.0 235.0 Oakland 349.8 117.2 232.7 N.Y. Jets 358.0 138.8 219.2 Kansas City 378.2 130.7 247.5 Indianapolis 397.4 103.4 294.0 New England 440.7 115.8 324.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Philadelphia 383.2 132.5 250.7 Tampa Bay 382.0 82.4 299.6 Atlanta 378.4 120.6 257.8 Washington 374.2 122.8 251.4 New Orleans 372.2 113.8 258.4 L.A. Rams 359.8 116.0 243.8 Dallas 356.2 124.0 232.2 Minnesota 356.0 117.2 238.8 Arizona 356.0 69.8 286.2 Seattle 337.6 109.2 228.4 Carolina 323.5 95.5 228.0 San Francisco 321.3 94.8 226.5 Green Bay 318.3 88.3 230.0 N.Y. Giants 316.3 89.5 226.8 Chicago 306.8 136.0 170.8 Detroit 298.0 84.0 214.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Carolina 280.0 83.3 196.7 Minnesota 295.5 78.7 216.8 Chicago 302.7 104.3 198.3 Atlanta 312.4 102.0 210.4 Washington 316.0 88.0 228.0 Green Bay 326.2 119.8 206.3 Seattle 330.0 127.2 202.8 Detroit 338.5 94.3 244.2 Philadelphia 339.2 65.7 273.5 Dallas 339.8 118.0 221.8 Arizona 340.7 90.3 250.3 L.A. Rams 350.2 139.5 210.7 New Orleans 369.2 100.8 268.4 N.Y. Giants 371.8 123.5 248.3 San Francisco 375.2 112.8 262.3 Tampa Bay 403.4 101.8 301.6

