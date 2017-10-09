201.5
By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 10:00 am 10/09/2017 10:00am
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2097 495 1602
Kansas City 2071 781 1290
Los Angeles 1728 394 1334
Houston 1723 703 1020
Pittsburgh 1659 450 1209
Jacksonville 1624 826 798
Cleveland 1603 446 1157
Cincinnati 1555 420 1135
Tennessee 1543 624 919
Indianapolis 1510 500 1010
N.Y. Jets 1504 557 947
Baltimore 1444 652 792
Oakland 1396 453 943
Denver 1365 572 793
Buffalo 1358 533 825
Miami 925 299 626
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Denver 1043 203 840
Miami 1238 302 936
Cincinnati 1314 516 798
Pittsburgh 1381 683 698
Cleveland 1524 383 1141
Buffalo 1612 438 1174
Houston 1616 509 1107
Jacksonville 1621 732 889
Baltimore 1643 617 1026
Tennessee 1725 550 1175
Oakland 1756 623 1133
Los Angeles 1757 806 951
N.Y. Jets 1773 715 1058
Kansas City 1830 590 1240
Indianapolis 1987 517 1470
New England 2236 621 1615
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Philadelphia 1989 694 1295
Los Angeles 1910 554 1356
Dallas 1781 620 1161
Arizona 1704 259 1445
Seattle 1688 546 1142
Green Bay 1683 458 1225
Carolina 1636 493 1143
N.Y. Giants 1632 389 1243
San Francisco 1593 484 1109
Atlanta 1553 503 1050
Tampa Bay 1496 344 1152
Minnesota 1485 432 1053
New Orleans 1482 376 1106
Washington 1452 520 932
Detroit 1441 438 1003
Chicago 1225 470 755
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 1225 342 883
Washington 1245 355 890
Minnesota 1272 285 987
Atlanta 1273 372 901
Carolina 1370 399 971
New Orleans 1499 438 1061
Tampa Bay 1585 349 1236
Green Bay 1606 607 999
Arizona 1630 474 1156
Seattle 1650 636 1014
Detroit 1652 373 1279
Dallas 1699 590 1109
Los Angeles 1712 668 1044
Philadelphia 1730 314 1416
N.Y. Giants 1819 695 1124
San Francisco 1832 583 1249
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 419.4 99.0 320.4
Kansas City 414.2 156.2 258.0
Los Angeles 345.6 78.8 266.8
Houston 344.6 140.6 204.0
Denver 341.2 143.0 198.2
Pittsburgh 331.8 90.0 241.8
Jacksonville 324.8 165.2 159.6
Cleveland 320.6 89.2 231.4
Cincinnati 311.0 84.0 227.0
Tennessee 308.6 124.8 183.8
Indianapolis 302.0 100.0 202.0
N.Y. Jets 300.8 111.4 189.4
Baltimore 288.8 130.4 158.4
Oakland 279.2 90.6 188.6
Buffalo 271.6 106.6 165.0
Miami 231.2 74.8 156.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Denver 260.8 50.8 210.0
Cincinnati 262.8 103.2 159.6
Pittsburgh 276.2 136.6 139.6
Cleveland 304.8 76.6 228.2
Miami 309.5 75.5 234.0
Buffalo 322.4 87.6 234.8
Houston 323.2 101.8 221.4
Jacksonville 324.2 146.4 177.8
Baltimore 328.6 123.4 205.2
Tennessee 345.0 110.0 235.0
Oakland 351.2 124.6 226.6
Los Angeles 351.4 161.2 190.2
N.Y. Jets 354.6 143.0 211.6
Kansas City 366.0 118.0 248.0
Indianapolis 397.4 103.4 294.0
New England 447.2 124.2 323.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Philadelphia 397.8 138.8 259.0
Atlanta 388.2 125.8 262.5
Los Angeles 382.0 110.8 271.2
Tampa Bay 374.0 86.0 288.0
Minnesota 371.2 108.0 263.2
New Orleans 370.5 94.0 276.5
Washington 363.0 130.0 233.0
Dallas 356.2 124.0 232.2
Arizona 340.8 51.8 289.0
Seattle 337.6 109.2 228.4
Green Bay 336.6 91.6 245.0
Carolina 327.2 98.6 228.6
N.Y. Giants 326.4 77.8 248.6
San Francisco 318.6 96.8 221.8
Chicago 306.2 117.5 188.8
Detroit 288.2 87.6 200.6
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Carolina 274.0 79.8 194.2
Chicago 306.2 85.5 220.8
Washington 311.2 88.8 222.5
Minnesota 318.0 71.2 246.8
Atlanta 318.2 93.0 225.2
Green Bay 321.2 121.4 199.8
Arizona 326.0 94.8 231.2
Seattle 330.0 127.2 202.8
Detroit 330.4 74.6 255.8
Dallas 339.8 118.0 221.8
Los Angeles 342.4 133.6 208.8
Philadelphia 346.0 62.8 283.2
N.Y. Giants 363.8 139.0 224.8
San Francisco 366.4 116.6 249.8
New Orleans 374.8 109.5 265.2
Tampa Bay 396.2 87.2 309.0

