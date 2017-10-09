|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|2097
|495
|1602
|Kansas City
|2071
|781
|1290
|Los Angeles
|1728
|394
|1334
|Houston
|1723
|703
|1020
|Pittsburgh
|1659
|450
|1209
|Jacksonville
|1624
|826
|798
|Cleveland
|1603
|446
|1157
|Cincinnati
|1555
|420
|1135
|Tennessee
|1543
|624
|919
|Indianapolis
|1510
|500
|1010
|N.Y. Jets
|1504
|557
|947
|Baltimore
|1444
|652
|792
|Oakland
|1396
|453
|943
|Denver
|1365
|572
|793
|Buffalo
|1358
|533
|825
|Miami
|925
|299
|626
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|1043
|203
|840
|Miami
|1238
|302
|936
|Cincinnati
|1314
|516
|798
|Pittsburgh
|1381
|683
|698
|Cleveland
|1524
|383
|1141
|Buffalo
|1612
|438
|1174
|Houston
|1616
|509
|1107
|Jacksonville
|1621
|732
|889
|Baltimore
|1643
|617
|1026
|Tennessee
|1725
|550
|1175
|Oakland
|1756
|623
|1133
|Los Angeles
|1757
|806
|951
|N.Y. Jets
|1773
|715
|1058
|Kansas City
|1830
|590
|1240
|Indianapolis
|1987
|517
|1470
|New England
|2236
|621
|1615
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|1989
|694
|1295
|Los Angeles
|1910
|554
|1356
|Dallas
|1781
|620
|1161
|Arizona
|1704
|259
|1445
|Seattle
|1688
|546
|1142
|Green Bay
|1683
|458
|1225
|Carolina
|1636
|493
|1143
|N.Y. Giants
|1632
|389
|1243
|San Francisco
|1593
|484
|1109
|Atlanta
|1553
|503
|1050
|Tampa Bay
|1496
|344
|1152
|Minnesota
|1485
|432
|1053
|New Orleans
|1482
|376
|1106
|Washington
|1452
|520
|932
|Detroit
|1441
|438
|1003
|Chicago
|1225
|470
|755
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|1225
|342
|883
|Washington
|1245
|355
|890
|Minnesota
|1272
|285
|987
|Atlanta
|1273
|372
|901
|Carolina
|1370
|399
|971
|New Orleans
|1499
|438
|1061
|Tampa Bay
|1585
|349
|1236
|Green Bay
|1606
|607
|999
|Arizona
|1630
|474
|1156
|Seattle
|1650
|636
|1014
|Detroit
|1652
|373
|1279
|Dallas
|1699
|590
|1109
|Los Angeles
|1712
|668
|1044
|Philadelphia
|1730
|314
|1416
|N.Y. Giants
|1819
|695
|1124
|San Francisco
|1832
|583
|1249
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|419.4
|99.0
|320.4
|Kansas City
|414.2
|156.2
|258.0
|Los Angeles
|345.6
|78.8
|266.8
|Houston
|344.6
|140.6
|204.0
|Denver
|341.2
|143.0
|198.2
|Pittsburgh
|331.8
|90.0
|241.8
|Jacksonville
|324.8
|165.2
|159.6
|Cleveland
|320.6
|89.2
|231.4
|Cincinnati
|311.0
|84.0
|227.0
|Tennessee
|308.6
|124.8
|183.8
|Indianapolis
|302.0
|100.0
|202.0
|N.Y. Jets
|300.8
|111.4
|189.4
|Baltimore
|288.8
|130.4
|158.4
|Oakland
|279.2
|90.6
|188.6
|Buffalo
|271.6
|106.6
|165.0
|Miami
|231.2
|74.8
|156.5
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|260.8
|50.8
|210.0
|Cincinnati
|262.8
|103.2
|159.6
|Pittsburgh
|276.2
|136.6
|139.6
|Cleveland
|304.8
|76.6
|228.2
|Miami
|309.5
|75.5
|234.0
|Buffalo
|322.4
|87.6
|234.8
|Houston
|323.2
|101.8
|221.4
|Jacksonville
|324.2
|146.4
|177.8
|Baltimore
|328.6
|123.4
|205.2
|Tennessee
|345.0
|110.0
|235.0
|Oakland
|351.2
|124.6
|226.6
|Los Angeles
|351.4
|161.2
|190.2
|N.Y. Jets
|354.6
|143.0
|211.6
|Kansas City
|366.0
|118.0
|248.0
|Indianapolis
|397.4
|103.4
|294.0
|New England
|447.2
|124.2
|323.0
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|397.8
|138.8
|259.0
|Atlanta
|388.2
|125.8
|262.5
|Los Angeles
|382.0
|110.8
|271.2
|Tampa Bay
|374.0
|86.0
|288.0
|Minnesota
|371.2
|108.0
|263.2
|New Orleans
|370.5
|94.0
|276.5
|Washington
|363.0
|130.0
|233.0
|Dallas
|356.2
|124.0
|232.2
|Arizona
|340.8
|51.8
|289.0
|Seattle
|337.6
|109.2
|228.4
|Green Bay
|336.6
|91.6
|245.0
|Carolina
|327.2
|98.6
|228.6
|N.Y. Giants
|326.4
|77.8
|248.6
|San Francisco
|318.6
|96.8
|221.8
|Chicago
|306.2
|117.5
|188.8
|Detroit
|288.2
|87.6
|200.6
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|274.0
|79.8
|194.2
|Chicago
|306.2
|85.5
|220.8
|Washington
|311.2
|88.8
|222.5
|Minnesota
|318.0
|71.2
|246.8
|Atlanta
|318.2
|93.0
|225.2
|Green Bay
|321.2
|121.4
|199.8
|Arizona
|326.0
|94.8
|231.2
|Seattle
|330.0
|127.2
|202.8
|Detroit
|330.4
|74.6
|255.8
|Dallas
|339.8
|118.0
|221.8
|Los Angeles
|342.4
|133.6
|208.8
|Philadelphia
|346.0
|62.8
|283.2
|N.Y. Giants
|363.8
|139.0
|224.8
|San Francisco
|366.4
|116.6
|249.8
|New Orleans
|374.8
|109.5
|265.2
|Tampa Bay
|396.2
|87.2
|309.0
