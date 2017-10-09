Yard Rush Pass New England 2097 495 1602 Kansas City 2071 781 1290 Los Angeles 1728 394 1334 Houston 1723 703 1020 Pittsburgh 1659 450 1209 Jacksonville 1624 826 798 Cleveland 1603 446 1157 Cincinnati 1555 420 1135 Tennessee 1543 624 919 Indianapolis 1510 500 1010 N.Y. Jets 1504 557 947 Baltimore 1444 652 792 Oakland 1396 453 943 Denver 1365 572 793 Buffalo 1358 533 825 Miami 925 299 626

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 1043 203 840 Miami 1238 302 936 Cincinnati 1314 516 798 Pittsburgh 1381 683 698 Cleveland 1524 383 1141 Buffalo 1612 438 1174 Houston 1616 509 1107 Jacksonville 1621 732 889 Baltimore 1643 617 1026 Tennessee 1725 550 1175 Oakland 1756 623 1133 Los Angeles 1757 806 951 N.Y. Jets 1773 715 1058 Kansas City 1830 590 1240 Indianapolis 1987 517 1470 New England 2236 621 1615

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Philadelphia 1989 694 1295 Los Angeles 1910 554 1356 Dallas 1781 620 1161 Arizona 1704 259 1445 Seattle 1688 546 1142 Green Bay 1683 458 1225 Carolina 1636 493 1143 N.Y. Giants 1632 389 1243 San Francisco 1593 484 1109 Atlanta 1553 503 1050 Tampa Bay 1496 344 1152 Minnesota 1485 432 1053 New Orleans 1482 376 1106 Washington 1452 520 932 Detroit 1441 438 1003 Chicago 1225 470 755

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 1225 342 883 Washington 1245 355 890 Minnesota 1272 285 987 Atlanta 1273 372 901 Carolina 1370 399 971 New Orleans 1499 438 1061 Tampa Bay 1585 349 1236 Green Bay 1606 607 999 Arizona 1630 474 1156 Seattle 1650 636 1014 Detroit 1652 373 1279 Dallas 1699 590 1109 Los Angeles 1712 668 1044 Philadelphia 1730 314 1416 N.Y. Giants 1819 695 1124 San Francisco 1832 583 1249

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 419.4 99.0 320.4 Kansas City 414.2 156.2 258.0 Los Angeles 345.6 78.8 266.8 Houston 344.6 140.6 204.0 Denver 341.2 143.0 198.2 Pittsburgh 331.8 90.0 241.8 Jacksonville 324.8 165.2 159.6 Cleveland 320.6 89.2 231.4 Cincinnati 311.0 84.0 227.0 Tennessee 308.6 124.8 183.8 Indianapolis 302.0 100.0 202.0 N.Y. Jets 300.8 111.4 189.4 Baltimore 288.8 130.4 158.4 Oakland 279.2 90.6 188.6 Buffalo 271.6 106.6 165.0 Miami 231.2 74.8 156.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Denver 260.8 50.8 210.0 Cincinnati 262.8 103.2 159.6 Pittsburgh 276.2 136.6 139.6 Cleveland 304.8 76.6 228.2 Miami 309.5 75.5 234.0 Buffalo 322.4 87.6 234.8 Houston 323.2 101.8 221.4 Jacksonville 324.2 146.4 177.8 Baltimore 328.6 123.4 205.2 Tennessee 345.0 110.0 235.0 Oakland 351.2 124.6 226.6 Los Angeles 351.4 161.2 190.2 N.Y. Jets 354.6 143.0 211.6 Kansas City 366.0 118.0 248.0 Indianapolis 397.4 103.4 294.0 New England 447.2 124.2 323.0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Philadelphia 397.8 138.8 259.0 Atlanta 388.2 125.8 262.5 Los Angeles 382.0 110.8 271.2 Tampa Bay 374.0 86.0 288.0 Minnesota 371.2 108.0 263.2 New Orleans 370.5 94.0 276.5 Washington 363.0 130.0 233.0 Dallas 356.2 124.0 232.2 Arizona 340.8 51.8 289.0 Seattle 337.6 109.2 228.4 Green Bay 336.6 91.6 245.0 Carolina 327.2 98.6 228.6 N.Y. Giants 326.4 77.8 248.6 San Francisco 318.6 96.8 221.8 Chicago 306.2 117.5 188.8 Detroit 288.2 87.6 200.6

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Carolina 274.0 79.8 194.2 Chicago 306.2 85.5 220.8 Washington 311.2 88.8 222.5 Minnesota 318.0 71.2 246.8 Atlanta 318.2 93.0 225.2 Green Bay 321.2 121.4 199.8 Arizona 326.0 94.8 231.2 Seattle 330.0 127.2 202.8 Detroit 330.4 74.6 255.8 Dallas 339.8 118.0 221.8 Los Angeles 342.4 133.6 208.8 Philadelphia 346.0 62.8 283.2 N.Y. Giants 363.8 139.0 224.8 San Francisco 366.4 116.6 249.8 New Orleans 374.8 109.5 265.2 Tampa Bay 396.2 87.2 309.0

