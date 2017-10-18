201.5
Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 3:00 pm 10/18/2017 03:00pm
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Chris Smith outright to Nashville (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Suspended F Bobby Portis eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed PK Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Signed PK Nick Rose.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Lindsay Mintenko National Team Division senior executive.

