Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Chris Smith outright to Nashville (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Suspended F Bobby Portis eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed PK Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Signed PK Nick Rose.
USA SWIMMING — Named Lindsay Mintenko National Team Division senior executive.
