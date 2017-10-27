Vikings to start Keenum at QB vs Browns in London

LONDON (AP) — Case Keenum will make his sixth start in eight games at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings when they play Cleveland in London.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Friday the decision that he’d been coy about all week regarding Keenum, who has played well in relief of Sam Bradford.

The Vikings (5-2) play the Browns (0-7) on Sunday at Twickenham Stadium.

Bradford has played in only half a game since the season opener because of knee trouble. He hasn’t practiced with the team in three weeks. Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been added to the active roster, and the team is being careful about his return from a massive knee injury 14 months ago. Rookie Kyle Sloter has no NFL regular-season experience.

