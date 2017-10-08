Update on the latest in the NFL:

PACKERS-COWBOYS

Rodgers-to-Adams TD lifts Packers over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining to lift Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller nine months after the Packers’ divisional playoff win on the same field.

Rodgers capped a 75-yard drive in just 1:02, going toward the same end zone as in the playoff game. Then, Rodgers’ long completion to Jared Cook on third-and-20 in the final seconds set up Mason Crosby’s winning field goal as time expired in a 34-31 win.

Adams was active 10 days after leaving the field on a stretcher on a helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in a suspension for Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan. He had seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Dak Prescott had given the 2-3 Cowboys the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining to cap a 17-play drive that lasted almost nine minutes. Dallas has already matched the number of losses from the magical rookie season for Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The 4-1 Packers had gone ahead earlier on Damarius Randall’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown, the third of five lead changes in the fourth quarter. Green Bay rallied from 15 points down in the first half after letting a 21-3 lead get away in last season’s playoff win.

Aaron Jones became the first Green Bay running back with 100 yards in his first start as a rookie since Samkon Gado in 2005. He had 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

SEAHAWKS-RAMS

Wilson, Thomas lead Seahawks’ win in L.A.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Wilson passed for 198 yards and a touchdown, and Earl Thomas forced two of the Rams’ five turnovers in the Seattle Seahawks’ 16-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jimmy Graham scored late in the first half in a defense-dominated win for the 3-2 Seahawks, who shut out the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in the second half of their second straight win over their NFC West rivals.

Thomas made enormous defensive plays early and late for Seattle. The veteran safety stripped the ball from Todd Gurley at the goal line to kill the Rams’ opening drive, and he intercepted Jared Goff’s fluttering pass at midfield with 6:02 to play.

Sheldon Richardson also came through with two big plays, diving to intercept a deflected pass in the third quarter before scooping up Goff’s fumble near midfield with 2:45 left.

Goff moved the Rams 55 yards in the final 1:09, but Seattle’s defense made its final stop. Rams rookie Cooper Kupp barely missed a diving TD grab on third down, and Goff’s fourth-down pass to Kupp was too low.

Tavon Austin rushed for a 27-yard TD for 3-2 Los Angeles, and Goff went 22 of 47 for 288 yards with three costly turnovers.

RAVENS-RAIDERS

Flacco, Ravens pin 30-17 loss on Raiders in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joe Flacco hit Mike Wallace on two deep passes to spark Baltimore’s struggling offense, and the Ravens got a fumble return for a touchdown by Jimmy Smith to beat the short-handed Oakland Raiders 30-17 on Sunday.

Flacco had struggled to get the ball downfield in losing the past two weeks. He changed that on the opening drive of the game for the 3-2 Ravens when he connected on a 52-yard pass to Wallace that set up an early touchdown and established the tone for the day.

The Raiders playing without injured star quarterback Derek Carr and two key cornerbacks, played from behind all game as Smith returned Jared Cook’s fumble 47 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-0 just 3:50 in.

Backup quarterback E.J. Manuel , making his fourth start in the past three seasons, threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree and led another TD drive that ended in Marshawn Lynch’s 3-yard run . He finished 13 for 26 for 159 yards.

But that wasn’t nearly enough for the 2-3 Raiders, who have dropped three straight following a 2-0 start, putting a severe dent in their hopes to challenge in the AFC West.

The Ravens had also lost two in a row following a 2-0 start, but reversed that slide thanks to Flacco and the opportunistic defense. Flacco completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards.

49ERS-COLTS

Colts celebrate Manning’s return with 26-23 win over 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts scrapped the Peyton Manning playbook Sunday. Instead, they relied on ball control and patience.

After blowing a 14-point lead in the final eight minutes of regulation and surviving an interception in scoring position in overtime, Marlon Mack’s 35-yard run set up Adam Vinatieri for a 51-yard field goal that beat San Francisco 26-23.

Vinatieri made four field goals to move into second on the NFL’s career list, one ahead of Gary Anderson. Mack and Jacoby Brissett each scored on TD runs for the Colts, who have won both games against winless teams.

San Francisco is one of three teams that still has not won this season. The Browns and Giants are the others.

CHARGERS-GIANTS

Chargers end nine-game losing streak, Giants remain winless

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Philip Rivers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Melvin Gordon with 2:58 to play and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied to beat the New York Giants 27-22 on Sunday in a game worthy of two teams that started the season 0-4.

The game was riddled with errors and there were a combined 21 penalties.

The touchdown pass was Rivers’ third of the game and came three plays after Kyle Emanuel had a sack, forced fumble and recovery against Eli Manning at the Giants 11-yard line. It also came four plays after Odell Beckham Jr. hurt an ankle and become the fourth Giants receiver knocked out of the game.

Rivers also hit Gordon on a 6-yard TD pass in the second quarter and had a 25-yarder to tight end Hunter Henry in the third as the Chargers ended a nine-game losing streak dating to late November.

TITANS-DOLPHINS

Cutler silences boos with late TD as Dolphins beat Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jay Cutler finally silenced the boobirds with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, and the Miami Dolphins overcame another dismal offensive showing Sunday to beat the Tennessee Titans 16-10.

The jeers started in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ home debut, and soon the crowd was chanting for backup quarterback Matt Moore. But coach Adam Gase stuck with Cutler, who capped a 58-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry for the tiebreaking score.

The Titans played without quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was inactive because of a left hamstring injury suffered a week ago. Replacement Matt Cassel went 21 for 32 for 141 yards and was sacked six times.

Cutler went 12 for 26 for just 92 yards, but the Dolphins improved to 2-2 while the Titans fell to 2-3.

PANTHERS-LIONS

Cam Newton’s 3 TD passes help Panthers beat Lions 27-24

DETROIT (AP) — Cam Newton showed he was very focused on football, throwing three touchdowns to help the Carolina Panthers build a lead big enough to hold off the Detroit Lions for a 27-24 win Sunday.

The Panthers, who are 4-1 scored 24 straight points after trailing the Lions 10-3 early in the second quarter. Detroit rallied, but could not stop Newton on his last drive to get the ball back.

Newton came under fire for making sexist comments to a female reporter this week. He apologized after losing an endorsement deal and getting criticized by the NFL.

He was 26 of 33 for a season-high 335 yards. On perhaps the game’s key play, he converted a third-and-19 from the Carolina 24 with a sharp, 17-yard pass to Kelvin Benjamin with 2:00 left while clinging to a three-point lead against a team out of timeouts.

BILLS-BENGALS

Green’s big game rallies Bengals over Bills 20-16 in rain

CINCINNATI (AP) — A.J. Green had a hand in three turnovers that kept it close, but the receiver also pulled off a 77-yard touchdown and another long catch that set up a score Sunday, rallying the Cincinnati Bengals to a 20-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills in a steady rain.

After losing their first three games, the Bengals have salvaged their season by getting the ball to their playmakers at decisive moments. Green’s 47-yard catch set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon that put Cincinnati ahead to stay in the fourth quarter.

The Bills, who are 3-2, got off to an encouraging start by relying heavily on kicker Stephen Hauschka and a defense that led the league, allowing only 13.5 points per game in the first four. The combination wasn’t enough this time. Buffalo’s depleted offense couldn’t take advantage of Cincinnati’s three turnovers.

Tyrod Taylor’s off-target pass was picked off near midfield with 2:14 left, clinching it for Cincinnati. Taylor finished 20 of 37 for 166 yards and was sacked six times.

JETS-BROWNS

McCown, surprising Jets soar past winless Browns 17-14

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh McCown came back to Cleveland and beat the team that cut him, throwing two touchdown passes and leading the surprising New York Jets to a 17-14 win over the winless Browns, who benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and fell to 1-20 under coach Hue Jackson.

McCown went just 1-10 in two seasons as a starter for the Browns, who released him on Feb. 7 in a cost-cutting move. The 38-year-old wasn’t seeking revenge, but he got it with two second-half scoring tosses.

McCown threw a 2-yard TD pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the third quarter and a 24-yarder to Jermaine Kearse in the fourth to give the Jets, now 3-2, a 17-7 lead en route to their third straight victory.

JAGUARS-STEELERS

Pick 6s fuel Jaguars in sloppy 31-9 upset over Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The new-look Jacksonville Jaguars just might be for real.

Telvin Smith and Barry Church returned a pair of Ben Roethlisberger’s interceptions for touchdowns and Jacksonville stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-9 on Sunday.

Jacksonville, now 3-2, beat the Steelers for the first time in a decade by relying heavily on the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense. The Jaguars picked Roethlisberger off five times in all and sacked him twice. Rookie Leonard Fournette ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars, who are over .500 after five games for the first time since 2010 and have already matched their victory total from 2016.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 for 312 yards and his career-high five interceptions, the most by a Pittsburgh quarterback since Mark Malone threw five against Cleveland in 1987.

A week after a sideline outburst generated headlines and drew Roethlisberger’s ire, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 157 yards.

CARDINALS-EAGLES

Wentz tosses 4 touchdown passes, Eagles beat Cardinals 34-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a career-best four touchdown passes and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their impressive start with a 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Wentz tossed three scoring passes in the first quarter, including 59 yards to Torrey Smith, 11 yards to Zach Ertz and 15 yards to Trey Burton. He connected with Nelson Agholor for a 72-yard TD in the third quarter that left six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson shouting on the sideline.

The Eagles, who are now 4-1, have won three straight games.

Carson Palmer and Arizona’s one-dimensional offense were held to 279 yards. The Cardinals have alternated losses and wins since Week 1.

Wentz torched a secondary that features Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu, finishing 21 of 30 for 304 yards. Peterson held Alshon Jeffery to three catches for 31 yards, but Wentz spread the ball around.

