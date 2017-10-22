Super Bowl rematch of Falcons-Patriots highlight Week 7

The best game of Week 7 in the NFL will be under the lights when the Atlanta Falcons visit the champion New England Patriots in their Super Bowl rematch.

The Falcons have heard reminders for months about blowing their 28-3 lead as victims of the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The blown lead came on the NFL’s biggest stage, and even a win in the rematch won’t erase that.

The bulk of the schedule features eight games including another London game pitting the Los Angeles Rams and their NFC West rivals Arizona.

Rams running back Todd Gurley has made it very clear he doesn’t like being sent to England to play an opponent that is only a 45-minute flight away.

