Steelers-Chiefs Stats

|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|0
|7—19
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|10—13
|First Quarter
Pit_safety, 7:49.
KC_FG Butker 46, 6:20.
Pit_Bell 3 run (Boswell kick), 14:55.
Pit_FG Boswell 24, 2:08.
KC_Thomas 57 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 6:13.
Pit_Brown 51 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 3:24.
KC_FG Butker 33, 2:17.
A_76,994.
___
|Pit
|KC
|First downs
|23
|12
|Total Net Yards
|439
|251
|Rushes-yards
|37-194
|15-28
|Passing
|245
|223
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-39
|Kickoff Returns
|1-11
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-25-1
|19-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-23
|Punts
|5-41.4
|4-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-57
|7-48
|Time of Possession
|36:39
|23:21
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Bell 32-179, Conner 2-14, Watson 1-3, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 2). Kansas City, K.Hunt 9-21, A.Smith 4-13, A.Hunt 1-3, Hill 1-(minus 9).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 17-25-1-252. Kansas City, A.Smith 19-34-0-246.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Brown 8-155, Smith-Schuster 3-32, Bell 3-12, Bryant 2-27, McDonald 1-26. Kansas City, K.Hunt 5-89, Hill 5-34, Kelce 4-37, Thomas 3-61, Robinson 1-16, West 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
