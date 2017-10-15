Steelers-Chiefs Stats

Pittsburgh 2 10 0 7—19 Kansas City 3 0 0 10—13 First Quarter

Pit_safety, 7:49.

KC_FG Butker 46, 6:20.

Second Quarter

Pit_Bell 3 run (Boswell kick), 14:55.

Pit_FG Boswell 24, 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Thomas 57 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 6:13.

Pit_Brown 51 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 3:24.

KC_FG Butker 33, 2:17.

A_76,994.

___

Pit KC First downs 23 12 Total Net Yards 439 251 Rushes-yards 37-194 15-28 Passing 245 223 Punt Returns 1-0 3-39 Kickoff Returns 1-11 2-46 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-16 Comp-Att-Int 17-25-1 19-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-23 Punts 5-41.4 4-47.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-57 7-48 Time of Possession 36:39 23:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Bell 32-179, Conner 2-14, Watson 1-3, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 2). Kansas City, K.Hunt 9-21, A.Smith 4-13, A.Hunt 1-3, Hill 1-(minus 9).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 17-25-1-252. Kansas City, A.Smith 19-34-0-246.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Brown 8-155, Smith-Schuster 3-32, Bell 3-12, Bryant 2-27, McDonald 1-26. Kansas City, K.Hunt 5-89, Hill 5-34, Kelce 4-37, Thomas 3-61, Robinson 1-16, West 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

