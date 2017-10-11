201.5
Stafford practices for Lions despite ankle issue

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 8:05 pm 10/11/2017 08:05pm
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to practice Wednesday despite a right ankle issue that had him limping late in last weekend’s game against Carolina.

The Lions said Stafford participated in a full practice. When asked beforehand about his status for Sunday’s game at New Orleans, he said: “You guys can figure it out through the week.”

Stafford was sacked six times in last weekend’s game, but he threw two late touchdown passes in a rally that fell just short. Carolina won 27-24 .

