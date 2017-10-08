Seahawks-Rams Stats

|Seattle
|0
|10
|3
|3—16
|L.A. Rams
|0
|10
|0
|0—10
|Second Quarter
La_Austin 27 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:13.
La_FG Zuerlein 35, 9:29.
Sea_Graham 4 pass from Wilson (Walsh kick), 1:55.
Sea_FG Walsh 48, :00.
Sea_FG Walsh 49, 5:41.
Sea_FG Walsh 35, 1:09.
A_60,745.
___
|Sea
|La
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|241
|375
|Rushes-yards
|25-62
|22-100
|Passing
|179
|275
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|2-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-24
|2-69
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-38-2
|22-47-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|2-13
|Punts
|6-39.5
|3-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|7-40
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|31:16
|28:44
___
RUSHING_Seattle, Rawls 8-20, Lacy 9-19, Wilson 5-16, Lockett 1-7, McKissic 2-0. Los Angeles, Gurley 14-43, Austin 6-27, Goff 1-22, Woods 1-8.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 24-37-1-198, McEvoy 0-1-1-0. Los Angeles, Goff 22-47-2-288.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Graham 6-37, Baldwin 4-37, McKissic 3-36, P.Richardson 3-35, Lockett 3-26, Rawls 2-15, Vannett 2-3, Lacy 1-9. Los Angeles, Woods 5-66, Higbee 4-98, Kupp 3-44, Austin 3-14, M.Brown 2-29, Cooper 2-22, Gurley 2-7, Everett 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 36.
