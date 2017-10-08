Seahawks-Rams Stats

Seattle 0 10 3 3—16 L.A. Rams 0 10 0 0—10 Second Quarter

La_Austin 27 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:13.

La_FG Zuerlein 35, 9:29.

Sea_Graham 4 pass from Wilson (Walsh kick), 1:55.

Sea_FG Walsh 48, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Walsh 49, 5:41.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Walsh 35, 1:09.

A_60,745.

___

Sea La First downs 15 21 Total Net Yards 241 375 Rushes-yards 25-62 22-100 Passing 179 275 Punt Returns 1-10 2-0 Kickoff Returns 1-13 2-52 Interceptions Ret. 2-24 2-69 Comp-Att-Int 24-38-2 22-47-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 2-13 Punts 6-39.5 3-45.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3 Penalties-Yards 7-40 5-45 Time of Possession 31:16 28:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Rawls 8-20, Lacy 9-19, Wilson 5-16, Lockett 1-7, McKissic 2-0. Los Angeles, Gurley 14-43, Austin 6-27, Goff 1-22, Woods 1-8.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 24-37-1-198, McEvoy 0-1-1-0. Los Angeles, Goff 22-47-2-288.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Graham 6-37, Baldwin 4-37, McKissic 3-36, P.Richardson 3-35, Lockett 3-26, Rawls 2-15, Vannett 2-3, Lacy 1-9. Los Angeles, Woods 5-66, Higbee 4-98, Kupp 3-44, Austin 3-14, M.Brown 2-29, Cooper 2-22, Gurley 2-7, Everett 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 36.

