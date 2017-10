By The Associated Press

Most regular season wins by NFL quarterbacks through Oct. 15, 2017 (x-active):

187 — x-Tom Brady, New England

186 — Brett Favre, Green Bay-NY Jets-Minnesota

186 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis-Denver

148 — John Elway, Denver

147 — Dan Marino, Miami

