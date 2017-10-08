Packers-Cowboys Stats

|Green Bay
|6
|6
|3
|20—35
|Dallas
|7
|14
|0
|10—31
|First Quarter
Dal_Beasley 2 pass from Prescott (Bailey kick), 8:24.
GB_D.Adams 10 pass from A.Rodgers (kick failed), 4:01.
Dal_Beasley 5 pass from Prescott (Bailey kick), 13:37.
Dal_Bryant 10 pass from Prescott (Bailey kick), 6:10.
GB_A.Jones 7 run (kick failed), :54.
GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:09.
GB_Nelson 10 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:54.
Dal_FG Bailey 43, 11:45.
GB_Randall 21 interception return, 9:56.
Dal_Prescott 11 run (Bailey kick), 1:13.
GB_D.Adams 12 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :11.
A_93,329.
___
|GB
|Dal
|First downs
|25
|26
|Total Net Yards
|342
|408
|Rushes-yards
|25-160
|35-163
|Passing
|182
|245
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-0
|25-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-39
|1-6
|Punts
|2-48.5
|1-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-38
|7-70
|Time of Possession
|24:54
|35:06
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 19-125, A.Rodgers 4-32, Ripkowski 1-2, J.Williams 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 29-116, Prescott 4-37, Morris 2-10.
PASSING_Green Bay, A.Rodgers 19-29-0-221. Dallas, Prescott 25-36-1-251.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-66, Cobb 4-29, Bennett 3-53, Nelson 2-24, Kendricks 1-24, R.Rodgers 1-16, A.Jones 1-9. Dallas, Witten 8-61, Bryant 5-52, Beasley 4-23, Butler 2-57, T.Williams 2-14, K.Smith 2-10, R.Smith 1-18, Elliott 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
