Packers-Cowboys Stats

Green Bay 6 6 3 20—35 Dallas 7 14 0 10—31 First Quarter

Dal_Beasley 2 pass from Prescott (Bailey kick), 8:24.

GB_D.Adams 10 pass from A.Rodgers (kick failed), 4:01.

Second Quarter

Dal_Beasley 5 pass from Prescott (Bailey kick), 13:37.

Dal_Bryant 10 pass from Prescott (Bailey kick), 6:10.

GB_A.Jones 7 run (kick failed), :54.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:09.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Nelson 10 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:54.

Dal_FG Bailey 43, 11:45.

GB_Randall 21 interception return, 9:56.

Dal_Prescott 11 run (Bailey kick), 1:13.

GB_D.Adams 12 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :11.

A_93,329.

___

GB Dal First downs 25 26 Total Net Yards 342 408 Rushes-yards 25-160 35-163 Passing 182 245 Punt Returns 0-0 1-(minu Kickoff Returns 1-17 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 1-21 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-29-0 25-36-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-39 1-6 Punts 2-48.5 1-38.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2 Penalties-Yards 6-38 7-70 Time of Possession 24:54 35:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 19-125, A.Rodgers 4-32, Ripkowski 1-2, J.Williams 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 29-116, Prescott 4-37, Morris 2-10.

PASSING_Green Bay, A.Rodgers 19-29-0-221. Dallas, Prescott 25-36-1-251.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-66, Cobb 4-29, Bennett 3-53, Nelson 2-24, Kendricks 1-24, R.Rodgers 1-16, A.Jones 1-9. Dallas, Witten 8-61, Bryant 5-52, Beasley 4-23, Butler 2-57, T.Williams 2-14, K.Smith 2-10, R.Smith 1-18, Elliott 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

