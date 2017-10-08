201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » NFL star Julian Edelman…

NFL star Julian Edelman to read from his new children’s book

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 5:20 pm 10/08/2017 05:20pm
Share
FILE - In a June 13, 2017 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman speaks with members of the media following NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Edelman is getting a different kind of reception these days _ as a children’s book author. The New England Patriots wide receiver is out for the season with an injury and on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 is scheduled to perform a special reading of his new book, “Flying High,” at the Jewish Community Center in Newton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NFL star Julian Edelman is getting a different kind of reception these days — as a children’s book author.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is out for the season with an injury and is scheduled to perform a special reading of his new book, “Flying High,” at the Jewish Community Center in Newton, Massachusetts.

The center says Edelman will read on Tuesday from a special edition of the book, which originally was released last year.

Edelman’s appearance is part of PJ Library, a global Jewish children’s book program.

His book tells the semi-autobiographical story of a football-playing squirrel named Jules.

Edelman’s father is Jewish but his mother is not. Edelman reconnected with his Jewish heritage during a 2015 trip to Israel.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest