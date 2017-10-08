NFL Injury Report

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 9:59 am 10/08/2017 09:59am
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS — VIKINGS: DNP: T Rashod Hill (knee). LIMITED: QB Sam Bradford (knee), S Jayron Kearse (groin), DT Shamar Stephen (back), S Andrew Sendejo (shoulder/illness). FULL: LB Eric Kendricks (illness), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankle), DT Tom Johnson (knee). BEARS: DNP: LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest), LB Willie Young (tricep). LIMITED: OL Hroniss Grasu (hand), DL Akiem Hicks (foot).

