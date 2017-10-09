NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 5
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Palmer, ARI
|227
|136
|1573
|6
|5
|A. Rodgers, GBY
|189
|126
|1367
|13
|3
|Wentz, PHL
|177
|110
|1362
|10
|3
|Goff, LA
|164
|100
|1360
|7
|3
|Manning, NYG
|202
|137
|1338
|8
|5
|Newton, CAR
|145
|99
|1237
|8
|5
|R. Wilson, SEA
|178
|111
|1222
|8
|3
|Hoyer, SNF
|194
|115
|1211
|4
|4
|Winston, TAM
|154
|94
|1198
|7
|3
|Prescott, DAL
|179
|112
|1192
|11
|4
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Gurley, LA
|100
|405
|4.0
|29
|4
|E. Elliott, DAL
|105
|393
|3.7
|30
|2
|Cook, MIN
|74
|354
|4.8
|33
|2
|Hyde, SNF
|73
|332
|4.5
|61
|2
|Blount, PHL
|56
|323
|5.8
|68
|1
|Abdullah, DET
|76
|288
|3.8
|34
|1
|D. Freeman, ATL
|70
|285
|4.1
|18
|5
|J. Howard, CHI
|63
|252
|4.0
|19t
|4
|Stewart, CAR
|77
|251
|3.3
|17
|0
|Carson, SEA
|49
|208
|4.2
|30
|0
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|S. Diggs, MIN
|22
|391
|17.8
|59t
|4
|Ertz, PHL
|32
|387
|12.1
|53
|2
|Garcon, SNF
|28
|379
|13.5
|59
|0
|Thielen, MIN
|24
|358
|14.9
|45
|0
|Fitzgerald, ARI
|32
|327
|10.2
|37
|2
|M. Thomas, NOR
|25
|310
|12.4
|33
|2
|Beckham, NYG
|25
|302
|12.1
|48t
|3
|Ju. Jones, ATL
|19
|295
|15.5
|34
|0
|D. Adams, GBY
|23
|285
|12.4
|41
|4
|Baldwin, SEA
|27
|284
|10.5
|36
|1
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|O’Donnell, CHI
|17
|826
|69
|48.6
|Morstead, NOR
|12
|583
|68
|48.6
|A. Lee, ARI
|28
|1327
|60
|47.4
|Hekker, LA
|16
|757
|64
|47.3
|Bosher, ATL
|12
|554
|62
|46.2
|Vogel, GBY
|21
|969
|62
|46.1
|Anger, TAM
|17
|779
|62
|45.8
|Pinion, SNF
|26
|1178
|59
|45.3
|Palardy, CAR
|18
|802
|60
|44.6
|Locke, DET
|22
|979
|54
|44.5
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|7
|155
|22.1
|88t
|1
|Reedy, TAM
|6
|62
|10.3
|17
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|7
|70
|10.0
|27
|0
|T. Taylor, SNF
|10
|99
|9.9
|21
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|8
|75
|9.4
|33
|0
|Ginn, NOR
|6
|54
|9.0
|17
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|8
|62
|7.8
|17
|0
|Switzer, DAL
|8
|61
|7.6
|21
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|7
|48
|6.9
|17
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|12
|78
|6.5
|13
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|P. Cooper, LA
|13
|352
|27.1
|66
|0
|McKinnon, MIN
|10
|261
|26.1
|39
|0
|Kamara, NOR
|5
|120
|24.0
|34
|0
|Switzer, DAL
|7
|163
|23.3
|28
|0
|De. Thompson, CHI
|8
|186
|23.2
|29
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|8
|181
|22.6
|61
|0
|Reedy, TAM
|6
|132
|22.0
|50
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|9
|188
|20.9
|30
|0
|Bolden, SNF
|12
|242
|20.2
|34
|0
|Ke. Williams, ARI
|10
|195
|19.5
|23
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Gurley, LA
|7
|4
|3
|0
|42
|Jo. Nelson, GBY
|6
|0
|6
|0
|36
|D. Freeman, ATL
|5
|5
|0
|0
|30
|D. Adams, GBY
|4
|0
|4
|0
|24
|S. Diggs, MIN
|4
|0
|4
|0
|24
|J. Howard, CHI
|4
|4
|0
|0
|24
|C. Thompson, WAS
|4
|2
|2
|0
|24
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Zuerlein, LA
|15/15
|15/16
|50
|60
|Gould, SNF
|5/6
|14/14
|49
|47
|Gano, CAR
|9/10
|12/13
|48
|45
|Jak. Elliott, PHL
|11/11
|10/12
|61
|41
|Lutz, NOR
|9/9
|10/13
|50
|39
|M. Bryant, ATL
|11/11
|9/9
|53
|38
|Prater, DET
|10/10
|9/10
|58
|37
|Walsh, SEA
|9/10
|9/10
|49
|36
|Bailey, DAL
|14/14
|7/7
|56
|35
|Dawson, ARI
|6/6
|9/13
|50
|33
___
