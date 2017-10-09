NFC Individual Leaders

Week 5 Quarterbacks Att Com Yds TD Int Palmer, ARI 227 136 1573 6 5 A. Rodgers, GBY 189 126 1367 13 3 Wentz, PHL 177 110 1362 10 3 Goff, LA 164 100 1360 7 3 Manning, NYG 202 137 1338 8 5 Newton, CAR 145 99 1237 8 5 R. Wilson, SEA 178 111 1222 8 3 Hoyer, SNF 194 115 1211 4 4 Winston, TAM 154 94 1198 7 3 Prescott, DAL 179 112 1192 11 4

Rushers Att Yds Avg LG TD Gurley, LA 100 405 4.0 29 4 E. Elliott, DAL 105 393 3.7 30 2 Cook, MIN 74 354 4.8 33 2 Hyde, SNF 73 332 4.5 61 2 Blount, PHL 56 323 5.8 68 1 Abdullah, DET 76 288 3.8 34 1 D. Freeman, ATL 70 285 4.1 18 5 J. Howard, CHI 63 252 4.0 19t 4 Stewart, CAR 77 251 3.3 17 0 Carson, SEA 49 208 4.2 30 0

Receivers No Yds Avg LG TD S. Diggs, MIN 22 391 17.8 59t 4 Ertz, PHL 32 387 12.1 53 2 Garcon, SNF 28 379 13.5 59 0 Thielen, MIN 24 358 14.9 45 0 Fitzgerald, ARI 32 327 10.2 37 2 M. Thomas, NOR 25 310 12.4 33 2 Beckham, NYG 25 302 12.1 48t 3 Ju. Jones, ATL 19 295 15.5 34 0 D. Adams, GBY 23 285 12.4 41 4 Baldwin, SEA 27 284 10.5 36 1

Punters No Yds Lg Avg O’Donnell, CHI 17 826 69 48.6 Morstead, NOR 12 583 68 48.6 A. Lee, ARI 28 1327 60 47.4 Hekker, LA 16 757 64 47.3 Bosher, ATL 12 554 62 46.2 Vogel, GBY 21 969 62 46.1 Anger, TAM 17 779 62 45.8 Pinion, SNF 26 1178 59 45.3 Palardy, CAR 18 802 60 44.6 Locke, DET 22 979 54 44.5

Punt Returners No Yds Avg Long TD Agnew, DET 7 155 22.1 88t 1 Reedy, TAM 6 62 10.3 17 0 A. Roberts, ATL 7 70 10.0 27 0 T. Taylor, SNF 10 99 9.9 21 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 8 75 9.4 33 0 Ginn, NOR 6 54 9.0 17 0 Cohen, CHI 8 62 7.8 17 0 Switzer, DAL 8 61 7.6 21 0 Dw. Harris, NYG 7 48 6.9 17 0 McCaffrey, CAR 12 78 6.5 13 0

Kickoff Returners No Yds Avg LG TD P. Cooper, LA 13 352 27.1 66 0 McKinnon, MIN 10 261 26.1 39 0 Kamara, NOR 5 120 24.0 34 0 Switzer, DAL 7 163 23.3 28 0 De. Thompson, CHI 8 186 23.2 29 0 A. Roberts, ATL 8 181 22.6 61 0 Reedy, TAM 6 132 22.0 50 0 Dw. Harris, NYG 9 188 20.9 30 0 Bolden, SNF 12 242 20.2 34 0 Ke. Williams, ARI 10 195 19.5 23 0

Scoring Touchdowns TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Gurley, LA 7 4 3 0 42 Jo. Nelson, GBY 6 0 6 0 36 D. Freeman, ATL 5 5 0 0 30 D. Adams, GBY 4 0 4 0 24 S. Diggs, MIN 4 0 4 0 24 J. Howard, CHI 4 4 0 0 24 C. Thompson, WAS 4 2 2 0 24

Kicking PAT FG LG Pts Zuerlein, LA 15/15 15/16 50 60 Gould, SNF 5/6 14/14 49 47 Gano, CAR 9/10 12/13 48 45 Jak. Elliott, PHL 11/11 10/12 61 41 Lutz, NOR 9/9 10/13 50 39 M. Bryant, ATL 11/11 9/9 53 38 Prater, DET 10/10 9/10 58 37 Walsh, SEA 9/10 9/10 49 36 Bailey, DAL 14/14 7/7 56 35 Dawson, ARI 6/6 9/13 50 33

