National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166 Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101 Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116 Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148 Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112 Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161 Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118 L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133 Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 17, Carolina 3

Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0

New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17

L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0

Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27

Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9, OT

Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28

Dallas 40, San Francisco 10

L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0

Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14

Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7

New England 23, Atlanta 7

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

