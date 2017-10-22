National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161 2-1-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 2-2-0 1-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148 1-2-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-7-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118 3-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131 1-3-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133 1-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151 2-1-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119 4-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94 2-0-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 17, Carolina 3

Minnesota 24, Baltimore 16

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 0

New Orleans 26, Green Bay 17

L.A. Rams 33, Arizona 0

Buffalo 30, Tampa Bay 27

Tennessee 12, Cleveland 9, OT

Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 28

Dallas 40, San Francisco 10

L.A. Chargers 21, Denver 0

Pittsburgh 29, Cincinnati 14

Seattle 24, N.Y. Giants 7

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

