National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|172
|159
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|89
|74
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|61
|84
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|109
|130
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|164
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|110
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|177
|147
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|119
|195
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|118
|102
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|114
|124
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|94
|157
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|207
|161
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|108
|97
|Oakland
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|156
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|131
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|165
|122
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|117
|113
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|132
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|105
|132
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|128
|122
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|145
|116
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|121
|109
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|121
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|122
|103
|Green Bay
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|135
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|161
|149
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|105
|148
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|138
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|110
|87
|Arizona
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|119
|158
|San Francisco
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|113
|146
___
Oakland 31, Kansas City 30
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Houston
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 8:25 p.m.
Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
