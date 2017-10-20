National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 2-2-0 1-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102 1-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-6-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131 0-3-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-5-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 31, Kansas City 30

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota vs Cleveland at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.