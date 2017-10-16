National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 11:50 pm 10/16/2017 11:50pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130
Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131
Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158
San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Miami 20, Atlanta 17

Houston 33, Cleveland 17

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 26, San Francisco 24

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13

N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

