National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 146 164 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 2-2-0 1-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 119 195 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102 1-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-6-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 3 2 0 .600 108 97 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131 0-3-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 105 132 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-5-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Miami 20, Atlanta 17

Houston 33, Cleveland 17

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 26, San Francisco 24

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13

N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

