National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 4 2 0 .667 172 159 Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 Miami 3 2 0 .600 61 84 N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 109 130 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 156 110 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142 Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 118 102 Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 114 124 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 94 157 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 177 130 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 116 131 Oakland 2 4 0 .333 124 126 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 145 116 Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 121 109 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 118 121 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 122 103 Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 147 135 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 105 148 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .667 179 138 Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 Arizona 3 3 0 .500 119 158 San Francisco 0 6 0 .000 113 146

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Miami 20, Atlanta 17

Houston 33, Cleveland 17

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 26, San Francisco 24

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

