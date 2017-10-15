National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|172
|159
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|89
|74
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|61
|84
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|109
|130
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|110
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|177
|147
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|110
|142
|Indianapolis
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|97
|159
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|118
|102
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|114
|124
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|94
|157
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|177
|130
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|131
|Oakland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|124
|126
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|165
|122
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|117
|113
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|132
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|82
|122
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|128
|122
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|145
|116
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|121
|109
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|121
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|122
|103
|Green Bay
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|135
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|161
|149
|Chicago
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|105
|148
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|138
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|110
|87
|Arizona
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|119
|158
|San Francisco
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|113
|146
Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23
Miami 20, Atlanta 17
Houston 33, Cleveland 17
New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10
Chicago 27, Baltimore 24, OT
Washington 26, San Francisco 24
New Orleans 52, Detroit 38
L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17
Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33
L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16
Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Houston
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.