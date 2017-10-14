National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 10:05 am 10/14/2017 10:05am
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83
Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112
Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93
Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125
San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

