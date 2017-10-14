National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106 New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142 Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83 Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142 Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112 Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97 Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93 Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125 San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.